Review law to cure poll disputes, urge Catholic bishops

Catholic bishops have called for constitutional amendments that will cure election-related disputes and restore confidence in the country’s electoral process. Kenya Conference of Catholic Bishops (KCCB) reached the resolution during its April Ordinary Plenary Assembly in Nairobi Friday.

The clerics want national talks presided over by President Uhuru Kenyatta and Opposition leader Raila Odinga to discuss reforms including the country’s electoral system. KCCB head Rev Phillip Anyolo told the press that the talks should look at how the presidency can be structured to reduce power struggles.

“All stakeholders should be involved in this process. Among the matters that need urgent attention is the review of the Constitution to address the issues that emerges during the recent elections, and the shortcomings that have been noted,” he said.

Anyolo said last month’s deal between Uhuru and Raila should translate into national dialogue that will cure electoral injustice and other social and economic ills in the country.

“There is need to look at the whole electoral system as whether it is the best way of getting the right leaders to rule this country,” he said, adding: “We have seen that it is open to manipulation and has entrenched the evil of vote buying and other forms of bribery.”

He said that the round-table should therefore look at how the country can invest in democratic institutions and ways strengthen the place and role of the opposition to keep the government in check.

National Council of Churches of Kenya (NCCK) had called for the creation of a body to deal with any constitutional amendments. It said a body similar to the defunct Constitution of Kenya Review Commission (CKRC) should be established to look into the matter.

According to NCCK, a bipartisan parliamentary committee should be constituted to spearhead the review and ease future tension between the Opposition and the government.

During the clamour for constitutional review 2010, watering down presidential powers dominated talks, with one section favouring a parliamentary system as other pushed for a pure presidential system.

The parliamentary team that mid-wifed the new Constitution that sat in Naivasha reached a compromise to establish county governments to deal with exclusion that made the quest for presidency a matter of life and death.