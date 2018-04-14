Alarm over cancer cases rise in Kisii

A medic has raised concerns over increase in cancer cases in Kisii county, linking it to failure by residents to go for early screening.

Kisii Teaching and Referral Hospital (KTRH) consultant surgeon Dr Bahaty Riogi said the facility currently books 16 cases of breast cancer monthly, adding that the trend is worrying.

Speaking on Thursday at the Oasis Specialist Hospital during the launch of cancer care services, Riogi said there is need to sensitise the public on the importance of early screening as this will help in early detection and treatment to curb complications.

Oasis hospital administrator Maxwell Rabala said Sh50 million had been spent in equipping the facility with cancer machine, adding that patients will access services easily instead of travelling to far flung referral facilities.