Conseslus Kipruto leads clean sweep of 3,000m steeplechase finals in Australia

World and olympic champion Conseslus Kipruto put the country before self by leading a Kenyan clean sweep in the 3,000 metres steeplechase finals at the common wealth games in Australia on Friday.

The 23 year old policeman clocked a time of 8 minutes 10.08 seconds to set a new common wealth record besides guiding fellow compatriots Abraham Kibiwott and Amos Kirui to silver and bronze respectively.