English VideosK24 TvNEWSVideos

Conseslus Kipruto leads clean sweep of 3,000m steeplechase finals in Australia

K24 Tv 18 mins ago
1,835 Less than a minute
Conseslus Kipruto celebrates winning the 3,000m Steeplechase Gold medal during last month’s Rio Olympics in Brazil. Photo/AFP

World and olympic champion Conseslus Kipruto put the country before self by leading a Kenyan clean sweep in the 3,000 metres steeplechase finals at the common wealth games in Australia on Friday.
The 23 year old policeman clocked a time of 8 minutes 10.08 seconds to set a new common wealth record besides guiding fellow compatriots Abraham Kibiwott and Amos Kirui to silver and bronze respectively.

Also read:   Sports CS Wario quizzed for hours over Rio scam

Related Articles

Wiper Party leader Kalonzo Musyoka,
22 mins ago
1,880

Kalonzo lauds Raila’s gesture to Retired President Moi

2 hours ago
1,836

Rais Kenyatta azindua bima ya afya kwa wanafunzi wa sekondari

7 hours ago
2,097

Conseslus Kipruto hands Kenya 2nd Gold Medal in 3,000M steeplechase

7 hours ago
2,014

Young Samburu men graduate to young elders status in colourful ceremony