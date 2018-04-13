Kalonzo lauds Raila’s gesture to Retired President Moi

Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka has thrown his weight behind opposition leader Raila Odinga and retired president Daniel Moi’s Thursday meeting saying, it will go a long way in enhancing unity in the country.

Musyoka spoke as bishops under the Kenya conference of catholic bishops called for a greater commitment beyond handshakes.

This as Tharaka Nithi governor Muthomi Njuki joined majority leader Adan Duale in dismissing those hoping to use the new found unity to advance their 2022 bid.