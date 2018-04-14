Court declines to lift Chiloba’s suspension

Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) chief executive Ezra Chiloba suffered a setback Friday when the Employment and Labour Relations Court declined to overturn his suspension.

Justice Steve Radido said he needed to hear from all parties before he issues any orders. He said Chiloba would not suffer any prejudice if the orders sought are not granted because his salary and allowances will not be affected by the suspension.

“The only prejudice to be suffered is the fact that Mr Chiloba will not be able to go to the office,” he ruled. The judge directed parties in the suit to file responses to the petition so that the hearing is expedited. On Thursday, Chiloba went to court seeking to overturn his suspension.

He wants the court to restrain the commissioners from blocking him from carrying out his duties. Chiloba was sent on compulsory leave early this week to allow an audit arising from procurement queries, according to Chebukati.

The suspension has divided the commission with a group of commissioners allied to vice chair Consolata Maina being opposed to it.