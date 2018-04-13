English VideosK24 TvNEWSVideos
Gov. Ngilu sets aside Ksh. 11M for water management training
Kitui county government has set aside 11 million shillings for water training, where over 800 residents are set to benefit in acquiring technical knowhow on water equipment and management. Governor Charity Ngilu while speaking during the launch of a training program for water and resource persons at the Kenya Water Institute in Kitui campus and termed that she pushed for the construction of the facility in the area because it is an arid and semi-arid area.