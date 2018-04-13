English VideosK24 TvNEWSVideos

Machakos & Kakamega Governors declare their 2022 Presidential race

K24 Tv 4 hours ago
Machakos governor Dr. Alfred Mutua and his Kakamega counterpart Wycliffe Oparanya are now proposing an amendment to the constitution that will see a creation of more positions in government to accommodate those who will have lost in the general elections. According to the two governors, this will be one solution to managing disgruntled fallouts and avoid what was witnessed in the last general elections.

