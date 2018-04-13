ANC party to appeal reinstatement of Nominated MP Osotsi as SG

English VideosK24 TvNEWSVideos

The political parties disputes tribunal, thursday reinstated nominated MP Godfrey Osotsi as the ANC party secretary general, ruling that Barrack Muluka was illegally appointed as the secretary general of the party. Osotsi had submitted before the tribunal that he was wrongfully dismissed from office and that the party operated on an illegality to have Muluka replace him as secretary general. However the party through the National Chairman Kelvin Lunani has said they will appeal the decision terming it adventurous.

