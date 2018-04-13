DP Ruto pledges to support Pres. Kenyatta’s resolve to unite Kenyans

Deputy President William Ruto has once again pledged support for President Uhuru Kenyatta’s resolve to unite Kenyans further calling on religious leaders across the country to back the government’s efforts. Speaking during a mount Kenya bishops and clergy conference in Limuru, Kiambu county, the deputy president reiterated the importance of enhancing cohesion for the sake of growth and prosperity. This coming hot on the heels of opposition leader Raila Odinga’s meeting with retired president Daniel Arap Moi at his Kabarak home where various issues of national concern were addressed.