English VideosK24 TvNATIONALNEWSVideos

DP Ruto pledges to support Pres. Kenyatta’s resolve to unite Kenyans

K24 Tv 4 hours ago
2,003 Less than a minute

Deputy President William Ruto has once again pledged support for President Uhuru Kenyatta’s resolve to unite Kenyans further calling on religious leaders across the country to back the government’s efforts. Speaking during a mount Kenya bishops and clergy conference in Limuru, Kiambu county, the deputy president reiterated the importance of enhancing cohesion for the sake of growth and prosperity. This coming hot on the heels of opposition leader Raila Odinga’s meeting with retired president Daniel Arap Moi at his Kabarak home where various issues of national concern were addressed.

Also read:   Court of Appeal judges Fatuma Sichale, Hannah Okwengu appear before JSC panel

Related Articles

3 hours ago
2,006

Conseslus Kipruto hands Kenya 2nd Gold Medal in 3,000M steeplechase

3 hours ago
1,942

Young Samburu men graduate to young elders status in colourful ceremony

3 hours ago
1,960

Gov. Ngilu sets aside Ksh. 11M for water management training

4 hours ago
1,960

Machakos & Kakamega Governors declare their 2022 Presidential race