Court upholds IEBC CEO Ezra Chiloba suspension

K24 Tv 4 hours ago
1,947 Less than a minute
Suspended IEBC CEO Ezra Chiloba. Photo/FILE

Employment and labour relations court has declined to blocked the suspension of IEBC chief executive officer Ezra Chiloba, saying the he will not suffer prejudice is he proceeds on a compulsory leave as ordered by the commission chairman. In a petitioned filed before Justice Steve Radido, Chiloba contend that the decision chairman Wafula Chebukati to send him on compulsory leave was ill intended, as he was not given time to defend himself. However Justice Makau ruled that Chiloba will not lose his remuneration during the period on leave.

