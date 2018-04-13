Daystar closed over students protests

Bernard Gitau and Christine Musa @PeopleDailyKe

Daystar University was yesterday closed indefinitely after a two-day students’ protest. The university’s Senate ordered the institution’s campuses in Athi River and Valley Road closed after students unrest demanding for the sacking of their vice chancellor James Kombo.

Its closure follows chaos on Wednesday night which saw police lob teargas at the students following a failed meeting between their leaders and the university Senate.

Students have been pressurising the university to release a forensic audit report that was carried out by a private firm.

Kombo said the audit was investigating staff and students’ discipline, university equipment and facilities and funds management among other issues.

Speaking to the press after the closure, Kombo termed the student clobbering by police unfortunate. Boycott classes Police struck as some students met to discuss issues that had seen the learners boycott classes and turn against the management.

The students’ president Karuitha Kirimi said the school administration has been defiant and silencing students’ concerns through intimidation until yesterday’s closure.

“The move by the management to close the school indefinitely is a big setback to us because all we wanted is transparency in the running of the school matters,” he said.