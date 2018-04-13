I was condemned unheard, Chiloba tells Labour court

Bernice Mbugua @Bernicembugua

IEBC chief executive Ezra Chiloba has now taken the fight with his boss Wafula Chebukati to the Employment and Labour Relations Court.

He wants the court to restrain IEBC commissioners from blocking him from resuming his job and from hindering him from carrying out his functions.

The CEO has accused IEBC chair Chebukati, commissioners Abdi Yakub Guliye and Boya Molu of sending him on compulsory leave contrary to the provisions governing the conduct of the business affairs of IEBC, which requires a quorum of five commissioners.

The CEO has named Chebukati, vice chair Consolata Maina and commissioners Guliye, Molu, Margaret Mwachanya, Paul Kurgat and IEBC as respondents.

Through lawyer Andrew Wandabwa, Chiloba claims the commissioners did not communicate to him in writing, or at all, that the April 6, 2018 meeting would discuss the impending audit that would result in an adverse action against him.

“To date, I have not been informed of any allegation made against me in the report or elsewhere. Indeed, I was not accorded ample, or reasonable time to peruse and or comprehend the content of the said report.

Further, I was not given an opportunity to comment on the report either in writing or orally prior to the impugned decision to send me on compulsory leave,” he argues.

Chiloba says he wrote a memo to the vice chairperson in her capacity as acting chair informing her he would be handing over to his deputy, Marjan Hussein Marjan before proceeding on leave.

The vice chairperson wrote to him saying she was unaware of the memo and confirmed she was not at the meeting where the additional resolutions were made.

“I have been forced out of my employment, in circumstances in which it appears by way of innuendo, or implication that I am under investigation, or my conduct the subject of an audit process,” he argued.

The decision to suspend Chiloba has split the commission with one faction led by Chebukati in favour while the other led by Maina opposed to the suspension.