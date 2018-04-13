500,000 ‘to join’ technical colleges

Benard Gitau @benagitau

Education Cabinet secretary Amina Mohamed has directed the more than 500,000 students who did not attain the required grades to study degree and diploma courses be placed into technical and vocational centres.

The CS urged Kenya Universities and Colleges Placement Service (KUCCPS) to undertake the exercise to improve enrolment in the centres.

“More than 600,000 students sat 2017 Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) examination and about 100,000 will join universities and colleges. More than half a million students are unaccounted for,” said Mohamed.

Speaking during the official launch of Technical and Vocational Education and Training Authority (TVETA) Strategic Plan 2018-2022 in Nairobi yesterday, she termed the statistics as worrying adding that more than 400,000 pupils, who sat Kenya Certificate of Primary Education (KCPE) examination the same year did not transit to secondary schools.

“The number is too high for unemployed youths hence a national security threat. Technical institutions are the only option for us to bridge this gap and equip our youths,” she said, adding that a total of 553 students, who had secured university slots opted to join vocational and technical institutions.

“We must congratulate them for their brave step and we are going to make them TVET ambassadors in this journey of transforming its future,” said Mohamed. Currently, there are 290 vocational and technical institutions in the country.

She challenged TVETA management to launch a national awareness campaign to sensitise and educate youths and all Kenyans the advantage of joining TVETs. According to TVET Principal Secretary Kevit Desai, the institutions currently have only taken five per cent capacity of their potential.

The TVET Act 2013 is designed to address the job skills issue and more so to ensure an increased and sustained enrolment ratio of 20 percent by the year 2030.

In the 2017/2018 financial year, TVETA budget stands at Sh 145 million and according to the strategic plan for the four years, they require Sh 581 million. Some 69,151 candidates who scored C+ and above, the minimum mean grade required to join university, 62,851 were successfully placed to degree courses of their choice.

Further, 5,747 students out of the 69,151 candidates who scored C+ and above have not secured placement. “Of these, 2,128 did not apply at all, while 3,619 applied but could not competitively secure placement,” The CS also called upon the Placement Service to reach out to these candidates and give them a chance to apply for courses of their choice.

In addition, 100,906 students scored between C plain and C- in the 2017 KCSE examination, hence were eligible for placement to diploma courses. Of these, 28,866 applied for diploma courses and were duly placed to courses of their choice.