Kilimani OCS distances himself from Aladwa hate speech case

Nancy Gitonga 2 hours ago
2 hours ago
Makadara MP George Aladwa.

Kilimani OCS Gilbert Ngui yesterday distanced himself from an incitement to violence case against Makadara MP George Aladwa.

Ngui, who is the first prosecution witness in the case, informed the trial court that he was not aware of the offence against Aladwa.

He said he was not present at the meeting in Kamukunji grounds in Kibra, Nairobi, where the politician is alleged to have made inflammatory remarks.

“I don’t know why the accused is in court,” said Ngui adding that he had assumed it was because of ” holding a meeting without a permit.”

Aladwa is said to have been captured on video allegedly saying some people would have to die for Cord leader Raila Odinga to become president in 2017, at a rally in Kibra in 2015. The case was adjourned until May 4, when it will resume with the remaining eight prosecution witnesses.

