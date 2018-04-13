Western schools shine as drama curtains fall

Curtains of the 69th edition of the Kenya National Drama Festival came down on Wednesday with schools from the Western region reaping big.

Kakamega Boys’ High School, Butere Girls’ High School, Chavakali Boys’ High School and Bungoma High School were among the best performing institutions.

It seemed like a one-sided affair especially in the high school play category, where schools from the Western region scooped all top awards.

The western Kenya region comprises of Kakamega, Vihiga, Bungoma and Busia counties. Play category Kakamega School were crowned the champions in the play category after their stage piece, The Burdens, outshined other contenders.

Butere Girls High School—also from the Western region— came second in the play category with their play, It is Well. Another victor from the region in the play category was Chavakali High School who had a play on drug abuse entitled, Petro.

The play also won the best item on drug abuse. All the three plays were produced by Kakamega Senator Cleophas Malala. In the dance category, the winning creative cultural dance came from Bungoma High School, who had a well choreographed piece entitled Siwuyisio.

The dominance of the region extended to the primary schools with Booker Academy from Kakamega county triumphing in the modern dance category. Booker had a modern dance entitled Dance for Gold, which advocated against the discrimination of people living with albinism.

St Anthony School For the Deaf took the honours in the special needs play category with their Mother Why? stage piece.

In the narratives, Koyonzo Boys High School from Kakamega county won with a presentation entitled Chibudi Chibudae.

The winning narrative in the Primary Schools category was from Busakala Primary School, also from the Western region.

Another victor from the region was Makutano Primary from Bungoma, who outshined competitors to win in the choral verse category. Winning items will be staged before President Uhuru Kenyatta concert at the State House concert in Nairobi today.