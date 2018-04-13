Suspected Tanzanian drug trafficker arrested again

A suspected Tanzanian drug dealer was re-arrested on Thursday and heroin with a street value of Sh543,000 seized, barely a week after he was released on bail after being arrested over drug-related charges.

Hemed Musa is said to be among foreigners trafficking in narcotics to Kenyan youths. Police in Mombasa are also investigating circumstances under which Musa acquired several properties in Jomvu, Mombasa county.

County Police Commander Johnston Ipara said they were working with the Immigration department to establish how the suspect entered the country and bought property.

The heroin was seized at his home in Jomvu Jitoni. Musa was arrested last week after he was found in possession of bhang. He was released on a Sh200,000 bond.

“We have been monitoring him since he was released. We raided his house at dawn and recovered 188 sachets of heroin,” said Ipara. The officer said they will appeal to the Director of the Public Prosecutions to deny the suspect bond after the second arrest.