University staff trade blame with Gov't on strike

K24 Tv 1 hour ago
Students from public universities may have to stay out of lecture rooms for longer if the current standoff between the University Academic Staff Union and the ministry of education persists.
This after the two sides traded accusations during a session with the parliamentary committee on education seeking to end the standoff.
The committee chair Tinderet MP Julius Melly directed the parties  to go back to the negotiating table and resolve the stalemate over  the 2017 -2021 CBA, which has paralysed education in public universities.

