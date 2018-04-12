English VideosK24 TvNATIONALNEWSVideos

Nyeri Governor appoints Caroline Karugu to deputize him

K24 Tv 2 hours ago
1,913 Less than a minute

Nyeri County Governor Mutahi Kahiga has named Caroline Wanjiru Karugu the current managing director of Jabali Microserve Limited as his choice for the deputy governor position.

Nyeri County Assembly Deputy Speaker Samuel Kariuki presented Karugu’s name before the floor of the house Thursday afternoon for consideration by the assembly’s vetting committee.

Also read:   A group of mourners accuse Kitui governor of breaking protocol

This appointment comes six months after the current governor took office from the late Dr Wahome Gakuru who passed on in a road accident.

Wanjiru Karugu holds a bachelors of commerce double major degree in business administration and marketing from Daystar University and a global executive masters degree from USIU in partnership with Frankfurt School of Finance in Germany.

Also read:   Watu 4 wakiwemo maaskofu 3 wafa ajalini Mwea

Related Articles

1 hour ago
1,931

Unsung Heroes: Maina employs autistic people at his car wash in Parklands, Nairobi

1 hour ago
1,897

University staff trade blame with Gov’t on strike

2 hours ago
1,923

Central bank proposes withdrawing the law on interest rates cap

2 hours ago
2,211

Odinga visits retired President Daniel Moi at his Kabarak home