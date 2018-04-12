Nyeri Governor appoints Caroline Karugu to deputize him

Nyeri County Governor Mutahi Kahiga has named Caroline Wanjiru Karugu the current managing director of Jabali Microserve Limited as his choice for the deputy governor position.

Nyeri County Assembly Deputy Speaker Samuel Kariuki presented Karugu’s name before the floor of the house Thursday afternoon for consideration by the assembly’s vetting committee.

This appointment comes six months after the current governor took office from the late Dr Wahome Gakuru who passed on in a road accident.

Wanjiru Karugu holds a bachelors of commerce double major degree in business administration and marketing from Daystar University and a global executive masters degree from USIU in partnership with Frankfurt School of Finance in Germany.