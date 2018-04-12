Odinga visits retired President Daniel Moi at his Kabarak home

Barely a month after President Uhuru Kenyatta and his political nemesis Raila Odinga buried the hatchet and resolved to work together for common good, the opposition leader met President Kenyatta’s god father retired President Daniel Moi at his Kabarak home.

While their handlers insist the two spoke on matters relating to the country’s welfare the visit is bound to shake the political landscape as realignments ahead of the next general elections begin.

This as majority leader Aden Duale termed the visit inconsequential as far as 2022 politics are concerned.