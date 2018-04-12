English VideosK24 TvNATIONALNEWSTop StoriesVideos

Odinga visits retired President Daniel Moi at his Kabarak home

K24 Tv 2 hours ago
2,211 Less than a minute

Barely a month after President Uhuru Kenyatta and his political nemesis Raila Odinga buried the hatchet and resolved to work together for common good, the opposition leader met President Kenyatta’s god father retired President Daniel Moi at his Kabarak home.

While their handlers insist the two spoke on matters relating to the country’s welfare the visit is bound to shake the political landscape as realignments ahead of the next general elections begin.

Also read:   Isaac Rutenberg aondolewa na JSC kwa kutokuwa na tajriba

This as majority leader Aden Duale termed the visit inconsequential  as far as 2022 politics are concerned.

Related Articles

1 hour ago
1,932

Unsung Heroes: Maina employs autistic people at his car wash in Parklands, Nairobi

1 hour ago
1,897

University staff trade blame with Gov’t on strike

2 hours ago
1,923

Central bank proposes withdrawing the law on interest rates cap

2 hours ago
1,913

Nyeri Governor appoints Caroline Karugu to deputize him