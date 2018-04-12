Do you know what content your children could be accessing online when they are out of your sight?

Kenyans angered by teenagers posting semi nude pictures on social media

A study released today by a dutch child rights organisation that operates in Kenya revealed that there was an increase in the number of online child sexual exploitation cases in the country particularly in Mombasa and Nairobi counties.

The increase according to the study has been occasioned by among other things high levels of poverty that push children into transactional sexual services to survive and contribute to the family budget.

This as Kenyans online stated a hashtag #ifikiewazazi sharing some of the pictures by young people to alert the parents.

TAGS: Joy Kiruki Juma, #IfikieWazazi, Kenya sexual exploitation, K24Tv

