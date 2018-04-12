Shebesh declines proposal by Kiraitu to deputise Gov. Sonko

The cabinet administrative secretary for public service, Rachel Shebesh has dismissed a proposal by Meru governor Kiraitu Murungi that she deputize Nairobi Governor Mike Mbuvi Sonko.

Kiraitu while speaking at st. John’s Methodist church in Kiirua, Buuri constituency, had suggested that Nairobi county can only be managed by the duo of Sonko and Shebesh who understand the city well, and that the county assembly should not reject Shebesh’s name should it be floated on the floor of the house.