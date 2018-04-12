Shun polygamy and homosexuality, says Sapit

Head of the Anglican Church of Kenya (ACK) has dismissed the ongoing debate on polygamy and homosexuality.

Archbishop Jackson ole Sapit (pictured) said Bible teachings are very clear that a family comprises a wife and a husband, adding that the Church will not allow same-sex marriage or polygamy.

“The Bible states that marriage is between one man and one woman, so this debate of polygamy is out of context,’’ said Sapit, adding that the church is also opposed to gay marriages as it is also against the Christian teachings.

“We don’t support marriage of two people of the same sex, we condemn those who are advocating for it,’’ he said. Historic handshake He also supported the hand shake between President Uhuru Kenyatta and Opposition leader Raila Odinga saying it will unite the country.

“We were happy as the church that our leaders have come together for the sake of peace and tranquillity in the country,” said the cleric and vowed to go around the country urging people to live in peace and harmony.

“I urge you to live and pray together instead of engaging in unnecessary wrangles for our country to develop,” he said.