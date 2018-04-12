Relatives identify 10 of Narok road accident victims

Peter Leshan @PeopleDailyKe

Relatives to 10 of the passengers who perished in the Tuesday Narok road accident have positively identified the bodies.

After the identification exercise, postmortem on the bodies were done in the afternoon and the relatives allowed to take them for either burial or preservation elsewhere.

Families of the remaining nine victims had not either identified their bodies or had not arrived at the local county referral hospital mortuary by yesterday evening.

“I have visited the ward where some victims are being treated but I’ve not seen my wife,” said John Ouma whose seven-year-old daughter who was in the ill-fated bus with her mother escaped unhurt.

There were unconfirmed reports that some bodies were swept away by the swollen river. Maxwell Oduor, who was among the 43 survivors who is receiving treatment for soft tissue injuries, said he miraculously escaped death after holding on to a metal bar on the roof of the bus.

Governor Samuel Tunai, who visited those injured, said the county would waive treatment and morgue fees. Medical Superintendent of Health Carey Otulo said most of those injured were discharged on Tuesday night, adding that few who were admitted would be discharged by the weekend.

“We are monitoring them before we release them,” he said, adding that two serious cases have been referred to Kenyatta National Hospital for specialised treatment.

Meanwhile, Kenya Red Cross, police and Narok County government yesterday set up a tracing desk to assist relatives of those who perished in the accident identify them.