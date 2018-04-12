MPs summon Chebukati over Chiloba suspension

Mercy Mwai @wangumarci

The suspension of Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) chief executive Ezra Chiloba issue is now headed to Parliament.

This is after a powerful watchdog committee resolved to summon the commission’s chairperson Wafula Chebukati to shed light on why he took the decision to have him sent on compulsory leave.

Consequently, the committee is also considering summoning other IEBC commissioners to explain the role they played during the process that saw Chiloba kicked out.

The Public Accounts Committee (PAC) chaired by Opiyo Wandayi said the team will meet next week to decide on the date and time that Chebukati will be appearing before them.

Audit queries He said the date will be decided next week when the committee meets former IEBC chairman Isaac Hassan and ex-chief executive officer James Oswago, ex-legal department director Praxedes Tororey and Betty Nyabuto whom they summoned to explain Sh5.4 billion audit queries from 2014/15 financial year.

Wandayi said that the apparent disagreement between Chebukati and Chiloba is a clear indication that there could be a major plundering of public resources at the commission that needs to be explained.

He said that it is clear that during the 2017 general Electionthere was loss of taxpayers’ money that needs to be ascertained how much it is.

Wandayi said Chebukati will be required to specifically explain the procurement issues that Chiloba is said to have flouted to enable him take the decision to have him step aside for about three months to allow for investigations.

“We may seek to hear from Chebukati about the latest development in IEBC, particularly if there are any audit issues concerning the matters we have been interrogating that have not been disclosed to us,” he said.

The decision to summon Chebukati comes just days after Chiloba was suspended for three months for mishandling the 2017 repeat presidential polls.

Sources within the commission said that although the entire 2017 General election had issues relating to procurement, the major undoing of Chiloba was the repeat presidential election which he is accused of having ignored various laws related to procurement.