Private schools want new curriculum hitches addressed

Reuben Mwambingu @reubenmwambingu

Kenya Private Schools Association (Kepsa) has warned that implementation of the new education curriculum is under threat from a lack of standardised framework of assessment.

Chairperson Mutheu Kasanga (pictured) also expressed worries that new format might remain a pipe dream because teachers training colleges are still training teachers on the old 8-4-4 system.

He said the old and new curriculum are running co-currently because it is only piloting schools that are running the Grade-Three model while others are on Standard Three format.

“We still have no framework for assessments while Grade Three is slightly confusing because we have the pilot schools which are running the new system and non-pilot schools still on the old Standard Three format,” he said on the sidelines of the Association’s 21st Members’ Annual Conference and AGM at a Mombasa hotel. He said the confusion will hit peak next year when the pupils transit to the next class.

“There is mix of two curriculum in the same class yet next year, all these students who are in Grade Three and Standard Three will be expected to go to Grade Four,” he said.

Kasanga said private schools support the new curriculum but are concerned that unless the teething problems are sorted, they are likely to plunge the country’s education system into chaos. Kasanga added that private schools still have problems accessing core textbooks at prices recommended by the government.