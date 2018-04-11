English VideosK24 TvNATIONALNEWSVideos

Wetangula blames Raila for his ouster as Senate Minority leader

K24 Tv 7 mins ago
1,816 Less than a minute
Bungoma Senator Moses Wetang’ula. Photo/File

Former Senate Minority Leader and Ford-K party leader Moses Wetangula will this weekend host a political rally in Bungoma county as he seeks to consolidate his support base as the wedge between him and ODM leader Raila Odinga intensifies.

This as political analysts termed Wetangula’s claim to have dumped his NASA counterpart Raila Odinga suicidal with ODM members branding him a sell out who cannot be trusted.

Also read:   Ukambani leaders turn the heat on the N.A. Majority Leader

However Wetangula received backing from a section of leaders from Western Kenya only a day after his row with Raila Odinga.

Related Articles

22 mins ago
1,851

Death toll of the bus that plunged into Siyapei river rises to 20

28 mins ago
1,850

MP files motion urging Gov’t to declare Cancer a National disaster

2 hours ago
1,854

Abiria 257 waangamia leo kufuatia ajali ya ndege ya kijeshi

2 hours ago
1,856

Seneta wa Bungoma sasa amtaka Raila kuwania urais kupitia NRM