Wetangula blames Raila for his ouster as Senate Minority leader

Former Senate Minority Leader and Ford-K party leader Moses Wetangula will this weekend host a political rally in Bungoma county as he seeks to consolidate his support base as the wedge between him and ODM leader Raila Odinga intensifies.

This as political analysts termed Wetangula’s claim to have dumped his NASA counterpart Raila Odinga suicidal with ODM members branding him a sell out who cannot be trusted.

However Wetangula received backing from a section of leaders from Western Kenya only a day after his row with Raila Odinga.