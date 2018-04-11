English VideosK24 TvNATIONALNEWSVideos

MP files motion urging Gov’t to declare Cancer a National disaster

K24 Tv 28 mins ago
1,850 Less than a minute

Cancer patients may soon have access to special funds set aside for management of the lifestyle diseases should a motion tabled in parliament pass into law.

The motion tabled by Laikipia Woman Representative Catherine Waruguru seeks to have the disease declared a national disaster, with the special fund being set up to treat patients.

Also read:   Tension looms in Samburu North after Friday attack that left 8 People dead

Joy Kiruki juma reports even as the numbers of those affected by the chronic disease continues to soar with its treatment cost a major challenge for many patients.

Related Articles

7 mins ago
1,815

Wetangula blames Raila for his ouster as Senate Minority leader

21 mins ago
1,851

Death toll of the bus that plunged into Siyapei river rises to 20

2 hours ago
1,854

Abiria 257 waangamia leo kufuatia ajali ya ndege ya kijeshi

2 hours ago
1,856

Seneta wa Bungoma sasa amtaka Raila kuwania urais kupitia NRM