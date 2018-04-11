MP files motion urging Gov’t to declare Cancer a National disaster

Cancer patients may soon have access to special funds set aside for management of the lifestyle diseases should a motion tabled in parliament pass into law.

The motion tabled by Laikipia Woman Representative Catherine Waruguru seeks to have the disease declared a national disaster, with the special fund being set up to treat patients.

Joy Kiruki juma reports even as the numbers of those affected by the chronic disease continues to soar with its treatment cost a major challenge for many patients.