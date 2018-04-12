Taveta leaders help girls chase dream

Taita Taveta county leaders have come to the aid of four girls from Kajire Girls Secondary School, who invented ‘Ndovu Care’, to ensure they travel for a global innovation challenge.

The leaders collected Sh2.5 million to cater for the learners’ air tickets, food and accommodation in the United States of America (USA) where they will represent the country.

Governor Granton Samboja, Women’s Representative Lydiah Haika and Voi MP Jones Mlolwa gave Sh1.8 million, Sh500,000 and Sh200,000, respectively.

The girls travelled to the University of Delawar, USA yesterday and are expected back on April 20. Sandra Lukindo, Joyce Mtoto, Anastacia Wairimu and Macrina Antonia stood out by innovating a solar-powered sensor that generates mobile alerts and alarms to Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS) rangers and villagers hence ensuring fast response before elephants spotted in an area wreak havoc.

The gadget which is an integration of motion sensors and GSM, minimises human-elephant conflicts in wildlife conservation regions especially in Sagalla location, which is among the most affected by the conflicts.

The students were excited for winning the competition so far, which is run by Startup Africa, with the support of the school administration and guidance of their teacher Ezra Abuga. -KNA