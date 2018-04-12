Tension grips Embu, Kirinyaga over Mwea

Tension is high along Kirinyaga-Embu counties border over the ongoing demarcation of the 42,000-acre Mwea trust land by Embu County government.

The land has been a bone of contention between Kirinyaga and Embu residents as each group claims its ownership. Armed police officers were deployed to the area after Kirinyaga residents forced their way and destroyed beacons erected by Embu surveyors.

The Embu County government early last month started survey works and erected beacons on the controversial land, a move which has threatened peace in the area.

Kirinyaga residents, led by Kirinyaga Council of Elders and members of Mihiriga Kenda (nine clans) went to court last month and obtained an order to stop the demarcation but Embu county allegedly ignored it.

Addressing the media during their meeting, Kirinyaga elders accused Embu Governor Martin Wambora (pictured) and local leaders of defying the court order.

Led by their secretary general Mugo Kabeu, the elders said the tension is likely to escalate and lead to clashes between residents of the neighbouring counties.

He said the ongoing work on the land must stop, adding that their members will continue to destroy beacons erected by the surveyors. “We urge the government to intervene and stop Embu county from surveying our land,’’ he said.

Early last year former Mbeere South MP Mutava Musyimi accused Governor Wambora of being the genesis of the woes facing the controversial Mwea settlement scheme.

He said title deeds, which had been issued for the land had only benefitted non-residents. The titles issued were later nullified by the government and a new demarcation ordered, which has caused the current dispute.