All are winners in arbitration conflict resolution

Rev Geoffrey Njenga is a trained mediator accredited to work for the Court-Mandated Mediation programme. He takes Jerusha Gichohi through the intervention process

Question: What led you to enrol as a mediator with the Judiciary?

Answer: As a clergy, I have a wide experience in family matters mediation and when the opportunity arose to work with the Judiciary, I took it up. I love to mediate because it results in sustainable peace and restores broken relationships. As a Christian, it is all about peace.

The Bible demands that we pursue peace, thus hence when I mediate I get personal satisfaction. I have enlisted to mediate in both family and commercial cases which I have vast experience in as a mediator and a trained economist.

Q: How does the Judiciary contact you on cases to mediate?

A: The Mediation Deputy Registrar in the Family or Commercial Division notifies me via email and gives me the case file to be mediated.

Q: How do you schedule your cases?

A: I reach out to both parties and we all agree on date and venue of meetings (provided by the Judiciary). However, flexibility is the rule of the day.

There is a time I had to go meet the disputing parties at a chief’s office in Dagoretti because one party who was elderly felt the city was unbearable. It is also my duty to inform parties that the mediation is mandatory and also that all communication during mediation is confidential.

I have to resolve a case within the 60-day timeline set for resolving disputes, however, a further 10 days may be added if the case is complex or has large number of parties.

Q: How do you prepare the disputing parties, set the mediation climate?

A: My job as a mediator is to ensure free flow of communication between the disputing parties so that they can focus on the issues of conflict.

Most parties are usually immersed in emotions and it is very important for a mediator to cool down emotions and bring about an atmosphere where parties can focus and work towards a win-win resolution.

This I do by engaging in small talks such as the weather, traffic or even politics which help to cool down temperatures. Soft skills such as being a good listener, reading the body language, being patient are all needed in this situation.

Once the atmosphere is relaxed, I request each party to tell their side of story. At this point I will have already set ground rules that no interruption when one party is speaking. In cases where I can speak the parties’ vernacular language, I do so to enable them to express themselves with clarity.

What are the things to observe during mediation? I make it clear that my role is not to impose decisions on parties but to facilitate them to come up with their own solutions which should be agreed on by both parties.

There are instances where one side is very vocal while the other side feel disempowered and think they will be the losers. It is my job to carry along everyone and they need to negotiate for own good. To ensure fairness, I insist that all express their interest.

After parties sign up an agreement, it is forwarded back to court and stamped as a court judgment or order. The judgment cannot be appealed; which saves time and money often spent on long and protracted appeals in the normal adversarial court process.

Q: When parties don’t agree, what next?

A: When parties fail to agree, I file back to the Deputy Registrar with my report on why mediation failed. At times parties will not agree fully on issues so we have cases concluded with partial agreements on certain issues and then the others are returned to court for determination.

Q: How many cases have you mediated?

A: I have mediated about 25 cases in both the Family and Commercial Divisions since the Court Annexed Mediation was introduced. On average a case takes about three sessions to resolve. The timelines cannot be compared to court process which is long, tedious and often acrimonious.

Q: Which is the most memorable case you have mediated?

A: There is this case which had been in court for over 15 years and once I took it up for mediation we resolved it in a record three weeks!

Q: Why would you recommend mediation instead of court litigation?

A: Litigation has no room for you to vent out your emotion. If during a hearing a litigant breaks down with emotion, the judge will just adjourn the case to allow the person time to go deal with their emotions.

In contrast, mediation allows parties to express their emotions as the mediator brings them to reason about their dispute. Mediation is all about win-win situation unlike the court cases where there is a loser and a winner.

Settling commercial matters through mediation makes great commercial and economic sense to the economy as it swiftly frees resources—sometimes running into billions of shillings— which would otherwise have taken decades to settle.

On the other hand, the Family Division arbitrates over some of the most bitterly-contested cases. Relationships are damaged as families wrangle in court for years. Mediation offers an alternative way of managing disputes Writer is an assistant director, Department of Public Affairs and Communications, the Judiciary