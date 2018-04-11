English VideosK24 TvNEWSVideos

Over Ksh.14B lost in the last 3 yrs by farmers during drought.

K24 Tv 3 hours ago
1,920 Less than a minute

Pastoralists from across the country have been urged to embrace modern farming methods to avert losses incurred during prolonged drought spells in the country. Speaking during a conference dubbed ‘Kenya pastoralist week’ in Kajiado county and organised by leaders from arid and semi arid areas, Kajiado governor Joseph ole Lenku lamented that herders had in the recent past been left in abject poverty after losing all their livestock to drought.

Also read:   House Team To Grill Acting Agriculture CS, Adan Mohammed This Afternoon.

Related Articles

3 hours ago
1,937

Supporters of gov. Ngilu and MP Mulyungi clash in a public rally

3 hours ago
1,927

Man arrested for allegedly killing his mother over land

3 hours ago
1,922

DP Ruto tours Sudan to bolster trade relations

3 hours ago
1,908

Gov. Kiraitu urges Meru residents to register with NHIF