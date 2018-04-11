English VideosK24 TvNEWSVideos
Over Ksh.14B lost in the last 3 yrs by farmers during drought.
Pastoralists from across the country have been urged to embrace modern farming methods to avert losses incurred during prolonged drought spells in the country. Speaking during a conference dubbed ‘Kenya pastoralist week’ in Kajiado county and organised by leaders from arid and semi arid areas, Kajiado governor Joseph ole Lenku lamented that herders had in the recent past been left in abject poverty after losing all their livestock to drought.