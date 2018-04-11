Ford Kenya, ANC merger a pipe dream, says Wamalwa

Henry Andanje and Enock Amukhale @PeopleDailyke

Devolution Cabinet secretary Eugene Wamalwa has dismissed as a pipe dream plans by Ford Kenya party leader Moses Wetang’ula and ANC counterpart Musalia Mudavadi to merge their parties to boost their chances of forming the next government.

He said the move was akin to political suicide for the two leaders, adding that they need the support of all Kenyan communities to succeed, not just the Luhya community.

Speaking at Akiriamas Primary School in Teso South, Busia county on Monday where he distributed relief food to floods victims, Wamalwa said the country was moving away from tribal politics.

“Even if Mulembe party becomes a reality, Wetang’ula and Mudavadi cannot form the next government unless they enlist the support of other communities across the country,” he said.

“What we want is politics of unity and the two leaders should join hands with the President Uhuru Kenyatta and former Prime Minister Raila Odinga to unite the country. Busia governor Sospeter Ojaamong said urged Wetang’ula and Mudavadi to shift from 2022 politics and get down to work.

“Much time has been wasted on politics and election petitions. We now need to focus on development and forge a united and peaceful country,” he said.

Meanwhile, Kakamega Governor Wycliffe Oparanya has urged Raila to pass the ODM leadership mantle to him to enable him plan for 2022.

He said he has been loyal to the party and Raila, who he said should reciprocate. Oparanya, who is also ODM deputy party leader, declared that he is ready to make a stab at the presidency a if Raila supports him.