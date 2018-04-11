Court sets date for ruling in fraud case against MP Oluoch

Bernice Mbugua @BerniceMuhindi

Employment and Labour Relations Court will on April 27 rule whether a consent entered between former Telkom Kenya Ltd employees and Mathare MP Anthony Oluoch is fraudulent.

Justice Byram Ongaya is set to make the ruling after a former Telkom employee Adrian Sanita contested the consent by the MP terming it fraudulent because “it bears forged signatures”.

Sanita has sued Oluoch over unfair legal representation levies and fraud. He wants the court to scrutinise discharge vouchers that were used by Oluoch while acting as his lawyer in a case he had sued his former employer and which the court found he and others were retrenched unfairly and ordered their compensation.

elkom had paid Sanita and others via the MP who was to disburse the cash to various individuals. According to Sanita, Oluoch deducted 30 per cent as advocate fees and taxes from the compensation cash yet there was legal notice exempting taxes from the compensation.

He also accuses Oluoch’s law firm of deducting money for auctioneers which they claim had no idea at what point they were instructed and the business they were meant to perform.