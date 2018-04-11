Women MPs’ plea to Uhuru on gender law

Judy Akuma @PeopleDailyKe

Women legislators have appealed for the support of President Uhuru Kenyatta and other leaders to ensure the two-thirds gender rule is enacted.

The Kenya Women Parliamentary Association (Kewopa) said there was need to change strategy in the pursuit for enforcement of the legislation as required by the Constitution.

Several attempts to have bills on the gender principle passed in Parliament have stalled after failing to garner male MP’s support in both Houses.

Kewopa officials held a consultative meeting with Public Service, Youth and Gender Affairs Cabinet secretary Margaret Kobia in Nairobi yesterday.

Kobia reiterated the need for collaboration from all leaders to lobby support for the bill. “For the Two-Third Gender Rule Laws (Amendment) Bill 2015 to be passed, we need to change our strategy and involve all stakeholders in both the government and the Opposition,” siad Kobia.

Nominated MP Cecily Mbarire echoed Kobia’s remarks. She said women MPs would form a joint committee to push for the implementation of the gender rule.

“We appeal to President Uhuru and Nasa leader Raila Odinga to liaise rally their MPs to support the bill once it is table in the National Assembly,” she said.

Kewopa chairperson Purity Ngirici regretted that cases of gender-based violence were are on the rise. She revealed the association was contemplating amending the Sexual Offenses law to outline tough punishment on offenders.