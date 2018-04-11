Witnesses testify as Watamu murder case hearing begins

Murimi Mutiga @murimimutiga

The hearing of a case in which a woman is accused of murdering her husband in a suspected love triangle while on holiday in Watamu has begun with 18 prosecution witnesses lined up to testify.

Amina Shiraz is charged with the murder of Jimmy Baburam at Medina Palm Resort in Watamu on July 26, 2015. Shiraz is alleged to have conspired with her American lover Jacob Schmalze to kill her husband.

Secret affair Three witnesses took to the stand yesterday before Lady Justice Dorah Chepkwony sitting at the Malindi High Court.

The witnesses, late Baburam’s stepmother Yadit Tesfay, a brother of the deceased Obrien Baburam and a former house help Everlyne Nabwire told the court that they knew Schmalze, the American fugitive suspected to have had a secret love affair with Shiraz before Baburam died.

Schmalze who escaped to America immediately after the alleged killing has a warrant of arrest issued by court in Mombasa and Malindi. Detectives said the American fugitive escaped to United States to avoid being charged with murder.

Nabwire who was with the late Baburam’s family during the vacation in Watamu, told the court that she found the American with a forehead injury on the fateful day. Hearing continues.