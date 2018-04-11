We’ll bolster ties with Sudan, says DP Ruto

DPPS

Kenya is confident that its bilateral relations with the Republic of Sudan will continue to yield benefits for both countries economically, Deputy President William Ruto has said.

He said Kenya is keen to have deeper economic ties with Sudan across all sectors for the benefit of the people of the two countries.

Ruto spoke yesterday during his second day official tour of Sudan where he led Kenya’s delegation in a meeting with the Sudan’s First Vice President and Prime Minister Lt Gen Bakri Hassan Saleh, at the Republic palace in Khartoum.

The Deputy President, at the same time, called on the need for exchange of knowledge, experiences and technology transfer among experts from various fields in the two countries.

Ruto said exchange of expertise and experiences in the fields of agriculture; industrialisation, education, maritime, oil, gas, security and training among other areas remains key in effective contribution to socio economic development of the citizens of the two countries.

“It is time we exchange experiences in various fields to increase the bonds of friendship and encourage business people to work together in exploiting trade opportunities in our two nations,” he said. Lt Gen Bakri said Ruto’s visit to Sudan was timely, adding that he expects mutual gain for both countries.

He thanked Kenya for the role it played in hosting the Naivasha talks that led to a peaceful resolution of the war that raged in Sudan for more than two decades, saying the peaceful resolution led to the birth of South Sudan.

“We will work together with Kenya among other African countries in ensuring regional peace and stability especially in South Sudan, Somalia and DR Congo,” he said.