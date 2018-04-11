Sonko fires finance chief over ‘under performance’

Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko has terminated the contract of Finance executive Danvas Makori and nominated Newton Munene to replace him.

A letter dated April 5, Sonko sacked Makori after reviewing his performance. Charles Kerich, who is in charge of the lands docket, will serve in acting capacity until the Assembly approves Munene’s appointment. Sonko sent Munene’s name to Speaker Beatrice Elachi on Tuesday.

“In view of this, your service as a County Executive Member is hereby terminated with effect from the date of this letter. Upon clearance and satisfactory handover of all county government property and information in your custody, you will be paid,” he told Makori.

The governor also asked the Assembly to re-activate the vetting process of County Secretary nominee Peter Kariuki and also tabled 23 names of individuals to be vetted for the County Chief Officer positions. Sonko had previously rejected Kariuki and appointed Leboo Morintat to act as the County Secretary.