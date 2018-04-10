BusinessK24 TvNEWSVideos

BRT system might slowly kill off the famed "Kenyan matatu" culture

Kenyan artistes should create a commercial bond with the matatu industry for them to reap full benefits.

Matatu graffiti artists are worried that the Kenya Matatu Culture might disappear following the move by the government to implement the bus rapid transport system that has started with the setting up of a designated lane along the Thika superhighway for public service vehicles to decongest traffic.

Transport Cabinet Secretary James Macharia said the new plan which took effect on 5th April will be expanded to major cities soon with plans to introduce high capacity busses with a capacity to ferry up to 100 passengers.

