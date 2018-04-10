Kameme TV marks One year since its launch in 2017

The entire Media Max fraternity burst into celebrations to mark the first anniversary of it Kikuyu flagship station Kameme Tv.

The station which was launched one year ago completely revolutionised that way Kikuyu Tv is done becoming a market leader within such a shot time.

Mediamax CEO Ian Fernandes thanked Kameme Tv viewers for making the station the number one Kikuyu vernacular station with a promise to make things even better.