15-year-old boy lynched after he allegedly raped a 12-year-old girl in Murang’a
Residents of Gitui village in Murang’a county were Tuesday morning left reeling in shock following the brutal murder of a 12 year old girl by a 15 year old form one student who is also alleged to have raped her before committing the heinous act.
Irate villagers later stoned the 15 year old to death.
