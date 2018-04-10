English VideosK24 TvNATIONALNEWSVideos

15-year-old boy lynched after he allegedly raped a 12-year-old girl in Murang’a

K24 Tv 3 hours ago
Residents of Gitui village in Murang’a county were Tuesday morning left reeling in shock following the brutal murder of a 12 year old girl by a 15 year old form one student who is also alleged to have raped her before committing the heinous act.

Irate villagers later stoned the 15 year old to death.

