MCAs angry over Mbadi ‘illiteracy’ remark

Eric Juma and George Odiwuor @PeopleDailyKe

Mixed reactions greeted Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party chairman John Mbadi’s remarks that portrayed most nominated MCAs as illiterate, ignorant and incompetent in undertaking Assembly duties.

Mbadi had said most of the nominated MCAs were given the slots based on their loyalty to some party officials rather than credentials. Some Homa Bay MCAs have slammed Mbadi over his remarks and demanded he apologise within 48 hours.

The nominated MCAs, led by Nerea Amondi, Nelly Anyango, Monoflorita Anyango, Jessica Achieng’, termed Mbadi’s statements as disrespectful, saying they played a key role in seeking votes for ODM in the last election.

However, Bondo MP Gideon Ochanda defended the Suba South MP, saying most assemblies including Siaya were composed of old, illiterate members, who couldn’t participate in debates because they were nominated through the back door.

He said nominations should be done to bridge existing gaps such that if illiterate MCAs get elected by the public, those nominated should be educated to complement each other in the House.

Ochanda, however, said the current nominated MCAs at Siaya County Assembly are educated youths except two who are old but equally learned. However, some Siaya MCAs led by Tabu Osewe want to meet Mbadi in private to discuss the issues he raised.