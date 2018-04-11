NATIONALNEWSPeople Daily

Agency, teachers deal to save learners from vice

Reuben Mwambingu
KFCB executive officer Ezekiel Mutua addresses Machakos county head teachers’  forum in Mombasa yesterday. PKFCB executive officer Ezekiel Mutua addresses Machakos county head teachers’  forum in Mombasa yesterday. Photo/BONFACE MSANGI

Reuben Mwambingu @reubenmwambingu

Kenya Film Classification Board (KFCB) has partnered with the Kenya Secondary School Heads Association (KESSHA) to protect school children from harmful media content.

Speaking at a Mombasa hotel, board executive officer Ezekiel Mutua said the material, which is accessed through devices such as phones and play stations can easily expose the students to vices.

He said the partnership will empower the children on wise use of technological devices and internet, adding that it is almost impossible to police them.

Mutua said the board is working with organisations such as Google to empower children on technology and ensure they are “way ahead of creators of bad content and can detect cyber bullying”.

He said the board is in the final process of signing an MoU with KESSHA, which will enable KFCB to use school heads forums and platforms to speak to learners on how they can protect themselves from toxic content.

This will be run through a media literacy program dubbed ‘you are what you consume’. “The media and technology is great but if its not properly checked, it can be a double-edged sword,” he said.

