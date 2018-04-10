Kinoti to disband Criminal Intelligence Unit

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations boss George Kinoti has disclosed that he is set to disband the Criminal Intelligence Unit (CIU).

Kinoti, who has made far-reaching changes in the directorate since taking over three months ago, said that some officers in the CIU have been found culpable of compromising intelligence information by sharing it out with criminals.

Addressing a team of detectives from Flying Squad, Special Crime Prevention Unit, Kinoti expressed concern that some of the officers in the unit have commercialised their work to an extent of sharing out information with criminals.

“Some of the officers have been known to offer counter-intelligence to adverse parties, for bearing of intercepting intelligence information from their colleagues and thus preempting or defeating official and dully sanctioned operations,” he said.

In order to effectively deal with this anomaly, Kinoti said that he would disband the unit and re-organise it. Reports of the disbandment of CIU comes almost a month after Kinoti disbanded the Flying Squad and posted the officers to other units in the DCI.

He has since reconstituted a new Flying Squad unit under the command of Musa Yego. The CIU officers have been equipped with, among other things, phone number trackers that allow them to quickly locate a caller’s geographical location.

In some cases, they have been accused of tracking criminals but failing to report and resorting to extortion. “We are planning to reorganise the unit in line with the present realities.

This is a unit that should be giving us information about criminals, but at the moment, the officers on the ground have been forced to devise ways to collect intelligence as those charged with this responsibility have diverted their mandate,” Kinoti said.