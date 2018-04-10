Nanok calls for better housing initiatives

Robin Obino @obinorobin

Council of Governors (CoG) chairman Josphat Nanok has asked county governments to promote sustainable housing initiatives and development-control guidelines to realise sustainable urbanisation.

Nanok also urged stakeholders to work together and focus on implementing the new urban agenda (NUA). He called on them to support the government in achieving sustainable urbanisation, by playing specific roles as identified in the country’s’ popular version of the New Urban Agenda.

He was speaking during the official opening of a two-day conference of the Urban Cities and Local Government’s (UCLG) regional strategic meeting in Nairobi yesterday. He pointed out that counties were the next frontiers for investment and economic growth.

The Turkana governor stated that counties should take advantage of the renewed global attention on sustainable urban development and roll out initiatives that will lead to sustainable cities and towns.

“NUA is a framework that lays out how cities should be planned and managed to best promote sustainable urbanisation. It will guide the efforts around urbanisation of a wide range of actors for the next 20 years. Counties should take advantage of this because urbanisation is the key driver of economies,” he said.

The government, through the Housing Department has already prepared a popular version of the NUA to contextualise and unpack the global agenda to reflect Kenya’s realities and priorities.