MP claims Ngilu secretly supporting government

Charles Muasya 2 hours ago
Kitui Governor Charity Ngilu. Photo/File

Mwingi Central MP Gideon Mulyungi has accused Kitui Governor Charity Ngilu of having one leg in Wiper and the other in Jubilee. He said Ngilu, who is the Narc leader, is only interested in Wiper, the Kalonzo Musyoka-led party, for political survival.

Mulyungi, who is eyeing the governor seat in 2022, has vowed to lock Ngilu out of Mwingi sub-county. Addressing a rally at Musila Gardens in Mwingi town at the weekend, Mulyungi described Ngilu as a political chameleon and challenged her to declare whether she supports the opposition or the Jubilee administration.

But Ngilu’s supporters, led by Kitui youth league chairman Moses Munyalo, have asked Kalonzo to tame leaders out to frustrate the unity between his party and Ngilu’s Narc.

Four days ago, Ngilu was heckled by youths who were accusing her of being accompanied by Jubilee sympathisers. The governor, who was in Mwingi town to launch a boda boda Sacco, was forced to cut short her speech.

