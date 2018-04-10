Gates foundation injects Sh17b into gender equality initiatives

The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation will invest more than Sh17 billion over the next four years on gender equality initiatives in Kenya.

The revelation was made when a delegation, led by Foundation’s senior programme officer in charge of gender equality, Erin Hohlfelder, met Public Service, Youth and Gender Affairs Cabinet secretary Margaret Kobia in her Harambee House office yesterday.

Hohlfelder said the Foundation will prioritise women economic empowerment by systematically tackling barriers that hold women and girls back from living to their full potential.

“Gender equality has always been at the heart of our work, through initiatives on nutrition, health, and agriculture. The goal of our strategy is to empower more women and girls with economic opportunities to help them engage as equals in society,” she said.

CS Kobia hailed the Foundation for its charitable work in the country and across Africa, adding that there is need for more initiatives to benefit vulnerable groups. She said the ministry was committed to creating space for women and youth to connect and make a difference in society.