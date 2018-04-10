Sonko accuses Interior PS of undermining him

Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko yesterday accused Interior Principal Secretary (PS) Dr Karanja Kibicho of undermining him by interfering with the running of the county government, allegations the PS has denied.

He said the PS has been interfering with the appointment of the deputy governor by directing who should be picked for the position.

The governor, who spoke during a morning show on Kameme FM, also accused the PS of threatening his wife by claiming that she is evading tax. “Kibicho has been leading a group of about three or four individuals who served in the retired President Kibaki administration to undermine me.

Let me warn them that I am a hard nut to crack and they will not succeed in their evil plans,” said Sonko. He said Kibicho and his allies were opposed to his election and worked with his opponents by funding them in last year’s General Election, adding that the PS had gone to the extent of ordering him not to fly the national flag and even directed police to arrest him for defying.

“These are busybodies within the system bound to fight individuals not ready to bow to them,” claimed Sonko. But in a quick rejoinder, Kibicho said he was not in anyway involved in the appointment of the deputy governor. He denied ever attending night meetings to plot against Deputy President William Ruto as alleged by Sonko.

“I am not a politician and I have never sat in a night meeting to plan any politics. Sonko is just making wild claims which he knows very well are not true,” said Kibicho.

He said he has never sat in any forum with Sonko apart from presidential functions and therefore, could not have directed or ordered him on how to ran his office.