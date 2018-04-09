Did you know that during the British colonial rule Kenyans were not allowed to drink ‘bottled’ beer because it was the preserve of the white masters?

The colonial authorities also put restrictions on the production of traditional beer such as Muratina and Busaa which could only bee taken during ceremonies.

To survive the natives secretly brewed their liqouer setting the stage for the proliferation of cheap and lethal brews to meet the demands of frustrated consumers.

Zawadi Mudibo retraces the history of illicit brews in the country, the challenges faced in eliminating the menace and how one many in Tharaka Nithi county is changing the narrative by providing an affordable and healthy alternative to the cheap and hazardous brews.