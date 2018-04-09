English VideosK24 TvNATIONALNEWSVideos

Lecturers demand a counter offer of the 2017-2022 CBA

Even as kenya universities and colleges central placement service (KUCCPS) places the  69,000 students in public universities a storm is currently pounding the public institutions after the dons downed their tools now for the 40th day with the possibility  it might last even longer.

This  after the lecturers defied a court order to resume work and vowed to continue until a counter offer of their 2017-2022 CBA is tabled by the government.

