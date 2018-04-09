English VideosK24 TvNATIONALNEWSVideos

Almost 70,000 KCSE candidates set to join public universities across the country

Though last year’s Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education, KCSE candidates did not perform to the level anticipated, the Kenya Universities and Colleges Central Placement Services Monday officially released the 2018/2019 placement as thousands prepare to join institutions of higher learning.

According Education Cabinet Secretary Amina Mohammed for the first time all candidates who registered for entry have not only been placed for the courses they chose but also their university of choice.

However there is concern over the fate of candidates who acquired D minus and E grades with only 5,324 out of 213,600 candidates applying  to join TVET institutions at the same time one university is said to have failed to attract even one applicant.

